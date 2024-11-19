ADVERTISEMENT

Non-functional streetlights on Coimbatore’s Tidel Park Road pose safety hazards

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The stretch is a key route for Tidel Park employees. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poor maintenance has rendered streetlights on the Tidel Park Road stretching from Coimbatore Medical College to Vilankurichi largely non-functional, creating significant safety risks.

The rarely functional streetlights leave the area dimly lit, heightening the risk of accidents, especially for employees commuting to and from Tidel Park during the late hours. Besides being a key route for Tidel Park employees, the road is also a critical connector for vehicles travelling between Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road and Sathyamangalam Road.

Also compounding the issue are frequent stoppages of omnibuses along this stretch, and passengers frequently have to alight and board the buses in the absence of proper lighting, putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk of accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US