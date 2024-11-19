 />
Non-functional streetlights on Coimbatore’s Tidel Park Road pose safety hazards

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The stretch is a key route for Tidel Park employees.

The stretch is a key route for Tidel Park employees. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poor maintenance has rendered streetlights on the Tidel Park Road stretching from Coimbatore Medical College to Vilankurichi largely non-functional, creating significant safety risks.

The rarely functional streetlights leave the area dimly lit, heightening the risk of accidents, especially for employees commuting to and from Tidel Park during the late hours. Besides being a key route for Tidel Park employees, the road is also a critical connector for vehicles travelling between Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road and Sathyamangalam Road.

Also compounding the issue are frequent stoppages of omnibuses along this stretch, and passengers frequently have to alight and board the buses in the absence of proper lighting, putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk of accidents.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:04 pm IST

