Non-formal and adult education director inspects Salem Prison

February 22, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education, M. Palanisamy, inspected Salem Central Prison on Thursday.

Under the Non-formal and Adult Education programme, unlettered inmates of the prison, which included 221 male prisoners and 26 female prisoners, were given basic education where they learnt to write their names, learn Tamil alphabets, and read Tamil words. After completing the six-month course, prisoners will be evaluated and certificates will issued to them.

On Thursday, Mr. Palanisamy and Salem district education department officials inspected Salem Central Prison and interacted with the prisoners who were learning under the programme. The officials greeted the prisoners and the trainers during the inspection, and prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth and officials from concerned departments participated.

