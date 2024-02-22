GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Non-formal and adult education director inspects Salem Prison

February 22, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education, M. Palanisamy, inspected Salem Central Prison on Thursday.

Under the Non-formal and Adult Education programme, unlettered inmates of the prison, which included 221 male prisoners and 26 female prisoners, were given basic education where they learnt to write their names, learn Tamil alphabets, and read Tamil words. After completing the six-month course, prisoners will be evaluated and certificates will issued to them.

On Thursday, Mr. Palanisamy and Salem district education department officials inspected Salem Central Prison and interacted with the prisoners who were learning under the programme. The officials greeted the prisoners and the trainers during the inspection, and prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth and officials from concerned departments participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.