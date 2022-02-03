Nominations pour in for local bodies polls

Krishnagiri

03 February 2022 23:59 IST

With just one more day to go for the filing of nominations, Thursday witnessed a sudden rush as candidates walked in to file their papers for Krishnagiri Municipality.

DMK’s town secretary Dharman filed his papers as an independent after being denied seat by the party. A total of 419 nominations were received on Thursday - 116 nominations for Corporation councillor, 99 for municipal councillor, and 204 for town panchayat ward members.

Advertising

Advertising