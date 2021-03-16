Nominations filed in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri districts

Salem

16 March 2021 00:16 IST

A total of 36 nominees, including Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, filed their nomination papers in Salem district on Monday.

While Mr. Palaniswami filed his papers for Edappadi Assembly constituency, DMK MLA R. Rajendran filed his nomination for Salem North constituency. Paatali Makkal Katchi nominee R. Arul filed his nomination for Salem West constituency.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani filed his nomination for Komarapalayam Assembly Constituency and Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja filed her nomination for Rasipuram Assembly constituency.

The others who filed their nominations were: AIADMK MLA K.P.P. Bhaskar (Namakkal), Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengode) and AIADMK MLA Pon Saraswathy (Tiruchengode).

A total of 29 nomination papers were filed in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam and Tiruchengode Assembly constituencies.

G.K. Mani files nomination

Nominations were filed for the key constituencies in Dharmapuri on Monday. PMK leader G.K. Mani filed his nomination for Pennagaram constituency, while the party’s S.P.Venkateswaran filed his nomination for Dharmapuri constituency.

AIADMK’s sitting MLA A.Govindasamy filed his nomination for Paapireddipatty constituency. Former minister and AMMK candidate P. Palaniappan filed his nomination for Paapireddipatty constituency.