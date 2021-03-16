Nominations filed in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri districts

A total of 36 nominees, including Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, filed their nomination papers in Salem district on Monday.
While Mr. Palaniswami filed his papers for Edappadi Assembly constituency, DMK MLA R. Rajendran filed his nomination for Salem North constituency. Paatali Makkal Katchi nominee R. Arul filed his nomination for Salem West constituency.
Namakkal
In Namakkal, Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani filed his nomination for Komarapalayam Assembly Constituency and Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja filed her nomination for Rasipuram Assembly constituency.
The others who filed their nominations were: AIADMK MLA K.P.P. Bhaskar (Namakkal), Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengode) and AIADMK MLA Pon Saraswathy (Tiruchengode).
A total of 29 nomination papers were filed in Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam and Tiruchengode Assembly constituencies.
G.K. Mani files nomination
Nominations were filed for the key constituencies in Dharmapuri on Monday. PMK leader G.K. Mani filed his nomination for Pennagaram constituency, while the party’s S.P.Venkateswaran filed his nomination for Dharmapuri constituency.
AIADMK’s sitting MLA A.Govindasamy filed his nomination for Paapireddipatty constituency. Former minister and AMMK candidate P. Palaniappan filed his nomination for Paapireddipatty constituency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath