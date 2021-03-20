Nominations filed in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on last day

Coimbatore

On Friday, the last day of the window period the Election Commission of India had given for filing nomination for the 2021 Assembly election, 130 persons filed their nominations in Coimbatore.

Notable among those were Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s wife V. Vidyadevi, who filed nomination as the AIADMK’s dummy candidate for the Thondamuthur constituency. Likewise, DMK’s nominee for the Kinathukadavu constituency, Kurichi Prabhakaran’s wife P. Gowri filed nomination as the dummy candidate. DMK’s nominee for the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency T.R. Shanmugasundaram filed nomination as did his wife S. Vijayalakshmi as the dummy candidate.

In Sulur constituency, DMK’s K. Nithyanandan filed nomination as a dummy candidate. The DMK had allotted the constituency to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. Four AMMK candidates also filed nominations.

This takes the total number of persons who had filed nominations to contest in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district to 317.

Tiruppur

A total of 281 nominations were filed by 226 nominees across the eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district on Friday.

Kangeyam Assembly constituency saw 58 nominations, Palladam constituency- 44 nominations, Tiruppur North constituency-38 nominations, Madathukulam- 33 nominations, Tiruppur South- 32 nominations and Udumalpet- 29 nominations.

The two reserved constituencies namely Avinashi and Dharapuram saw the filing of 25 and 22 nominations respectively.