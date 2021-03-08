Nomination to start on March 12

COIMBATORE

08 March 2021 23:49 IST

The district administration would start accepting nominations, as announced by the Election Commission of India, from March 12 to 19 except on March 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday), said a release.

Returning officers of the Assembly constituencies concerned would receive the nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates who planned to contest in the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency should file the nomination before Returning Officer R. Kumaresan at the Mettupalayam tahsildar office, Sulur Assembly constituency – Returning Officer V. Shanti at the Sulur tahsildar office, Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency – Returning Officer G. Ravichandran at Coimbatore North Revenue Divisional Office on Mettupalayam Road in Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North Assembly constituency – Returning Officer U. Murugesan Agricultural Engineering Extension Centre on Thadagam Road, Thondamuthur Assembly constituency – Returning Officer A.J. Senthil Arasan at Revenue Divisional Office, Coimbatore South Revenue Divisional Office on State Bank Road, Coimbatore South – Returning Officer T. Siva Subramanian at the Coimbatore Corporation Central Zone office on Huzur Road, Singanallur Assembly constituency – Returning Officer C. Ram Kumar at the Coimbatore Corporation East Zone office in Singanallur, Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency – Returning Officer M. Amsaveni at the Madukkarai tahsildar office, Pollachi Assembly constituency – Returning Officer R. Vaidyanathan at the sub collector office, Pollachi and Valparai Assembly constituency – Returning Officer P. Duraisamy at the Anamalai tahsildar office.

Candidates from the communities other than from SC/ST communities should pay ₹ 10,000 as deposit and those from the aforementioned two categories should pay ₹ 5,000, the release added.