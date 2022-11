Nomination of members for Permanent Lok Adalat

November 29, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Applications are invited for the nomination of two members to function as members of the Permanent Lok Adalat functioning on Krishnagiri Court complex. The applications must be sent to The Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, District Court Buildings, Krishnagiri – 635 002. The last date for the receipt of applications is December 5, 2022 at 5.45 p.m. ADVERTISEMENT

