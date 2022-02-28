‘Nomination of legal heir for existing vehicles needed’

A provision for nominating legal heir in the Registration Certificate of vehicles, which was recently introduced in the State during registering newly-purchased vehicles, must also be introduced for existing vehicles, said secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) K. Kathirmathiyon.

As per a Right to Information (RTI) Act reply to his query from the office of Transport Commissioner dated January 6, the Transport Department has instructed the State Informatics Officer of National Informatics Centre to facilitate or insert suitable provision in Vahan 4 portal for mentioning the nominee in Form 20. The nomination facility is available only at the time of registration of new vehicles and during transfer of ownership, according to the RTI reply.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon noted that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allowed vehicle owners in 2021 to add a nominee in the Registration Certificate. In the event of the death of the original vehicle owner, this move will help the nominee to get the vehicle ownership transferred to their name. He alleged that the Transport Department delayed its implementation and that the introduction of this facility was not widely publicised in the State.

This facility of nominating a legal heir by the vehicle owner, which is currently only available for new vehicles and during transfer of ownership, must be extended to vehicles that have been registered already and the State government must take steps towards this, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.