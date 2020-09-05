Nominated to BU Syndicate

COIMBATORE

05 September 2020 22:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor, Bharathiar University, has nominated P. Kanagasabapathi, professor, School of Management and Adjunct Professor, School of Law, SASTRA University, and C.A. Vasuki, Secretary and Director, Kongunadu Arts and Science College, to the Bharathiar University Syndicate.

A communication from the University registrar to all the Syndicate members said they would hold the membership for three years.

Advertising

Advertising