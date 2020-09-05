Coimbatore

Nominated to BU Syndicate

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Chancellor, Bharathiar University, has nominated P. Kanagasabapathi, professor, School of Management and Adjunct Professor, School of Law, SASTRA University, and C.A. Vasuki, Secretary and Director, Kongunadu Arts and Science College, to the Bharathiar University Syndicate.

A communication from the University registrar to all the Syndicate members said they would hold the membership for three years.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 10:49:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/nominated-to-bu-syndicate/article32532454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story