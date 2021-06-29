Nodal team to help students on education loans

SALEM

29 June 2021 22:45 IST

The district administration has set up a help desk to support students from underprivileged families to get education loans for their undergraduate studies.

Collector S. Karmegham told presspersons a meeting was held with college managements, district lead bank manager and representatives of various banks and they were advised to ensure education loans for students from underprivileged families for their college education.

He said several children from underprivileged families were facing difficulties in paying fees to government colleges or even to medical colleges under government quota.

Money should not be a hindrance for education. Hence, a nodal team had been set up and Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam, had been posted as No dal Officer. Students could approach the team for assistance in getting loans.

Public can contact 94440-94335 for further details.