Nodal officer inspects COVID-19 care facility at Codissia in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

04 January 2022 20:02 IST

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 Darez Ahamed on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Care Centre that the district administration had established at the Codissia Trade Far complex, said a release.

He later visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre that the Coimbatore Corporation had established at the Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram. Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara accompanied Mr. Ahamed.

