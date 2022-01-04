CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 04 January 2022 20:02 IST
Comments
Nodal officer inspects COVID-19 care facility at Codissia in Coimbatore
Updated: 04 January 2022 20:02 IST
District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 Darez Ahamed on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Care Centre that the district administration had established at the Codissia Trade Far complex, said a release.
He later visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre that the Coimbatore Corporation had established at the Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram. Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara accompanied Mr. Ahamed.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...