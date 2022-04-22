Nodal officer for MNREGS complaints appointed in Dharmapuri

A nodal officer to look into complaints regarding Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) has been appointed in the district. Nodal officer K. Thavlat Basha has been appointed under the powers granted under Section 27(1) of the National Rural employment Guarantee Scheme.

The nodal officer shall resolve complaints from the workers under the MNREGS within a period of 30 days. An inquiry may also be conducted on the spot of the dispute. Further, delays in the payment of wages under MNREGS shall also be inquired into and resolved by the nodal officer.

Complaints and petitions may be forwarded to the District Rural Development Agency, Ground Floor, Collectorate and action will be taken on the petitions exclusively related to MNREGS by the nodal officer. The nodal officer is also reachable on 97876 66959.