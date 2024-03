March 20, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Vishnu Prakash, IRS, Deputy Director of Income Tax Department (Investigation Unit IV, Chennai) has been appointed as the District Nodal Officer for the district for Parliamentary elections. According to the District Election Officer and Collector K.M.Sarayu, any cash movement exceeding ₹10 lakh or valuables such as gold into Krishnagiri borders may be alerted to the nodal officer on 1800 425 669; through WhatsApp on 94453 94453 or email on tn.electioncomplaints@incometax.gov.in