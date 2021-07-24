Nodal centres for Class XII supplementary exams in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Coimbatore

24 July 2021 00:36 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that eight nodal centres have been set up in Coimbatore district and seven centres in Tiruppur district for the registration of private candidates for the Class XII supplementary examinations to be held from August 6 to 19.

In Coimbatore district, the centres are Government Higher Secondary School, Valparai;, Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, Pollachi; Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School, Pollachi; CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Raja Street; Government Higher Secondary School, Asokapuram; Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, Mettupalayam; Government Higher Secondary School, Kuniamuthur and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sulur.

The nodal centres in Tiruppur district are Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Avinashi; Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur; Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur; Government Higher Secondary School, Dharapuram; N.C.P Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School, Dharapuram; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Palladam and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Udumalpet .

Private candidates and students not satisfied with their Class XII public examination results may apply for the supplementary examinations between July 23 and 27, officials said.