Nod sought to reopen shops

24 June 2021 23:25 IST

The trade in Coimbatore district has appealed to the State government to relax lockdown restrictions and permit shops to reopen.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has appealed to the District Collector G.S. Sameeran to recommend to the State government reopening of retail outlets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and industries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Coimbatore district.

Chamber president C. Balasubramanian said in a release that because of lockdown restrictions since the first week of May, trade and industry had lost business. Customers preferred to buy goods from other districts or States because of restrictions here. This caused more damage to the regional businesses.

Hence, the government should allow shops and industries to open shutters next week, he said.

G, Irudhayaraja, district president of Tamilnadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, said the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the district had reduced.

Hence, the government should permit hotels and grocery shops in the markets to reopen. It should also permit all retail outlets to open shutters. The government should extend the timing allowed for grocery shops to remain open.