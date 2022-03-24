Nod for constructing two high-level bridges on Kadambur – Makkampalayam forest road

An aerial view of the Guthiyalathur Pallam stream inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve where a bridge is to be constructed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The long-pending demand of the 20,000 people living inside the Guthiyalathur reserve forest for two high-level bridges across forest streams on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road will be fulfilled as the State government has given approval for the same to be constructed at ₹. 6.68 crore.

Arigiyam, Kombaiyur, Kombai Thotti, Kovilur, Makkampalayam, Kuttaiyur and other tribal hamlets in Guthiyalathur and Koothampalayam panchayats in Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union are located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). These areas can be reached by traversing the 20.90-km forest and revenue road from Kadambur. Also, people from border villages in Karnataka use the road to reach Kadambur regularly in two-wheelers.

During the rainy season, flash floods occur in the two forest streams, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, thus cutting off the villages from other part of the district. Students, workers and others who travel to Kadambur regularly have been demanding high-level bridges across the streams for many years. As permission was needed from the Forest Department for constructing the bridges, proposals were sent in 2018 that were revised later.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the streams in November 2021, and held discussions with officials on expediting the process in getting approval from the Forest Department and the State government. Mr. Krishnanunni told The Hindu the government had sanctioned the project and a tender process was initiated.

While the bridge at Sakkarai Pallam would be constructed at ₹ 335.50 lakh, the bridge at Guthiyalathur Pallam would come up at ₹ 333.40 lakh with funding under NABARD RIDF-XXVII scheme 2021-22 Tranche. The length of each bridge would be 49.84 metre.

The Collector said steps were also taken to lay a motorable road on the stretch under the MGNREGS.

The last date for submitting tender documents would be March 31 after which a work order would be issued. Work was expected to begin from the third week of April and would be completed in 18 months.