No water supply today in Salem Corporation

December 07, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation announced that there would be no water supply to all 60 wards on Friday owing to maintenance work.

In a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will carry out maintenance work at Thottilpatti on Friday, where the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme is functioning. So on Friday, drinking water supply will be stopped in all 60 wards, and people are urged to use the drinking water economically, Mr. Balachander added.

