ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply today in Salem Corporation

December 07, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Corporation announced that there would be no water supply to all 60 wards on Friday owing to maintenance work.

In a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will carry out maintenance work at Thottilpatti on Friday, where the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme is functioning. So on Friday, drinking water supply will be stopped in all 60 wards, and people are urged to use the drinking water economically, Mr. Balachander added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US