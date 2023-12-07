HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No water supply today in Salem Corporation

December 07, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Corporation announced that there would be no water supply to all 60 wards on Friday owing to maintenance work.

In a release, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will carry out maintenance work at Thottilpatti on Friday, where the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme is functioning. So on Friday, drinking water supply will be stopped in all 60 wards, and people are urged to use the drinking water economically, Mr. Balachander added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.