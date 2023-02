February 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will stop the Pilloor water supply on February 11 and 12 due to Periyanaickenpalayam flyover work. In a release, TWAD Board said there would be no water supply in Thudiyalur, No. 4 Veerapandi, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Gudalur for two days.