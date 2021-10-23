No water supply for Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli on Sunday and Monday

There would be no water supply for wards in Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli on Sunday and Monday, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation and attributed the disruption to a leak in the main supply pipeline in the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli distribution scheme.
