The Coimbatore Corporation said in a release that there would be no COVID-19 vaccinations in the city on Saturday. The civic body, however, did not give a reason for cancelling the vaccination.
No vaccinations in Coimbatore city on Saturday
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
June 04, 2021 20:37 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
June 04, 2021 20:37 IST
