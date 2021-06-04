Coimbatore

No vaccinations in Coimbatore city on Saturday

The Coimbatore Corporation said in a release that there would be no COVID-19 vaccinations in the city on Saturday. The civic body, however, did not give a reason for cancelling the vaccination.


