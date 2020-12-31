No UK returnee to city has tested positive: Corporation

None of the United Kingdom returnee to the city had tested for COVID-19, said sources in the Coimbatore Corporation.
Thus far the civic body had traced and tested 97 persons, all of who had tested negative. Had any of them tested positive then the Corporation would have taken steps to send the samples to the second level of testing to identify if the virus was a mutant.
Though the test results were negative, the Corporation had asked all the 97 persons to remain at home, in quarantine, the sources said.
As for checking violation of COVID-19 safety protocol, the sources said following feedback, the Corporation had asked zonal sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors to check on commuters at bus shelters and bus stands, where the violations are high.
The Corporation did not see as many violations in commercial establishments as it saw in bus shelters and stands because the shopkeepers, after being fined, had started ensuring maintenance of social distance and that customers wore masks.
The sources said that the checking was particularly intense during the peak hours when commuter movement was high.
