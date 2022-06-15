No trace of tiger movement at T.N.-Karnataka border

Officials confirm that the tiger has returned to the forest area in Karnataka

A five-day joint combing operation by Forest Department officials of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka found no traces of tiger movement in the border area, though it was suspected that a predator had killed three cows at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi.

Officials confirmed that the tiger had returned to the forest area in Karnataka.

Barren farmlands, located 1 km away from the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple (BRT) tiger reserve in Chamrajanagar district of Karnataka and 6 km from the Talavadi reserve forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), turned out to be safe hideouts for the tiger that was involved in cattle kills during daytime in the last three weeks. Panic-stricken people expressed fears and officials from both BRT tiger reserve and STR carried out an operation from June 9 to 13 to track the movement of the tiger and chase it back to the forest area in Karnataka.

As many as 20 personnel from STR, led by S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, and 10 personnel from BRT tiger reserve were involved in combing operations in the border area, during which bushes in patta lands were cleared and more camera traps placed near the waterbodies in the area. Through the public address system, villagers were asked not to venture near the barren lands or take their cattle there. Two drones deployed for surveillance found no traces of tiger movement in the area.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) standard operating procedure for dealing with stray wild carnivores, a committee was formed, including S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, and Balaji Seshan from TRAFFIC, an NGO, which confirmed the pug marks.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Field Director of STR, told The Hindu that fresh pug marks were found in the forest areas of Karnataka, and the teams had confirmed that the tiger had returned to Karnataka. He said that during the five-day operation, the tiger was not spotted by the teams, and hence, the operation was wound up on June 13. The officer said villagers had been asked to exercise caution while moving near forest areas.