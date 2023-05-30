No TB cases in Kolli Hills, says Health Minister

May 30, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Salem

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday that there were no tuberculosis cases reported in Kolli Hills in Namakkal district.

The Minister inaugurated the scheme to screen tribal people to identify hemoglobinopathy disease and provide life-saving drugs at Kolli Hills.

The Minister told reporters there were 9.13 lakh tribal people living in 30 unions that came under 14 districts in Tamil Nadu. Due to marrying close blood relatives, tribal people were suffering from hemoglobinapathy, thalassemia, and sickle cell anaemia. Under this new scheme, all the tribal people would be screened, and life-saving drugs provided to the affected persons at ₹40 crore.

“After the DMK came to power, we screened 26,972 school children in tribal areas in 14 districts and found 2,297 students affected by hemoglobinapathy disease. Following this, tribal pregnant women from 12 taluks were screened in July 2022. Through this, 32,225 pregnant women were screened, and 2,165 were identified as having hemoglobinapathy, and treatment was provided to them,” Mr. Subramanian added.

Mentioning the steps taken to identify sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia at an early stage, Mr. Subramanian said the screening would be conducted for all tribal people in three years, and life-saving drugs would be provided at government hospitals in the districts.

“Our Chief Minister targets eradicating TB before 2025. Hence, mobile digital X-ray vehicles are sent to tribal villages to screen people. In Kolli Hills, through this mobile vehicle, more than 35,000 people are screened, and no one tested positive for TB,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLA K. Ponnusamy, and officials from the Health Department participated.

