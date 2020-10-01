No takers for Malliamman Durgham guavas

Residents of Malliamman Durgham, a remote tribal settlement in Kadambur Hills, are a worried lot as their main source of annual income through sale of guava is hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The hamlet with a population of 450 is located nine km from a motorable road in Kadambur. Inscriptions on a hero stone in the settlement confirm that the region was under Vijayanagara Empire during the 14th century. The tribal residents cultivate finger millet (ragi), broad beans, tapioca and other millets on their small land holdings throughout the year, for their own needs. Their only source of income comes from the harvest of guava trees, raised on 120-acre patta and poramboke lands in the hamlet, from August to October. The hills also have jack fruit trees and the fruits are sold to traders in Kadambur .

The current guava season had turned disastrous for the people as they were unable to find traders who could buy the fruits.

“The fruits are not harvested and left to fall on the ground,” said M.K. Subramani (40). Last year, a box of guava weighing 25 kg was sold between ₹ 600 and ₹ 720, whereas now a box of guava is available for ₹ 250, but there are no takers. “Due to rains, the production is good in the current season. But pandemic prevented the traders from buying the fruits,” he added.

Recently, they started selling guava to traders at markets in Annur and Coimbatore. However, most of their earnings went towards transportation and other expenses.

“Only with this income, we buy household essentials, meet health care expenditure and celebrate festivals. Now, we will be forced to borrow money to meet our needs,” said Sasi, a resident of the hamlet.