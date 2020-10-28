No takers for Egypt onions in Coimbatore

There are no takers for the imported onions that are arriving at the wholesale vegetable markets here.

According to M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, even at ₹40 a kg (wholesale price) no one buys the Egypt onions. The markets here received imported onions for nearly a week now and stocks are also arriving from Pune and Madhya Pradesh. Price of small onion fell to ₹80 a kg in the wholesale market and that of big onions to about ₹65 a kg. The arrivals have gone up and there is no shortage in availability now, though there is high volume of damage, he said.

Last year, when imported onions came to the market, there were no supplies from the domestic markets. This year, however, there are supplies so far from different onion markets in the country. The prices can start moving up in two weeks if there is shortage in availability, he said.