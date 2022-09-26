Coimbatore

No steps taken to improve roads in Coimbatore city: Annamalai

Roads across the city have been damaged and no steps has taken by the administration to repair it, said BJP president K. Annamalai here on Monday.

Addressing a meeting to protest against the arrest of BJP district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy at Sivananda Colony, Mr. Annamalai said the administration did not take steps to improve the core municipal services across the city.

With the increased property tax, the civic body would get ₹350 crore additionally with the budget amount reaching more than ₹ 3,800 crore. But there were no steps taken to improve roads, he said.


