No specific advisory for industries from industrial safety department

COIMBATORE

07 March 2020 00:56 IST

Disposal of used masks will be a challenge, say officials

Even as there is panic buying of masks and hand sanitisers here and the prices of these have skyrocketed in the last few days, following reports of increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally, officials in the Department of Industrial Safety and Health clarified that they have not issued any specific advisory so far.

Handwashing

The State Government has not issued any specific direction or mandates so far on the precautions that industries should take against COVID-19. The Union Government has issued some dos and don’ts.

Proper and regular hand wash and covering the mouth will help, an official in the Department said.

Advertising

Advertising

If masks are to be used in large numbers, disposal of the used masks also need to be taken care of. The Governments have not issued any advice that masks should be used. If these are used and not disposed of properly, there can be more health issues, say sources in the industry.

Distribution of masks

One of the industry owners explained that distributing masks to workers would not be a problem. However, disposal will be. “We are already facing challenges in disposing of industrial waste,” the industry owner explained.

In engineering units, workers use a special soap to wash hands after work to clean the oil in the hands. If this waste water is not treated properly, the units face penalty. If masks are distributed, workers may dispose them of anywhere and it will become a challenge, the unit owner said.