No solution in sight for street dog problem in Coimbatore

The absence of sterilisation centres in the city complicates the civic body’s ability to safeguard captured dogs, says Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran

November 26, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Residents in Peelamedu, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, Cheran Ma Nagar and Gandhipuram have reported an increase in the aggressive behaviour of street dogs, leading to safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents in Peelamedu, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, Cheran Ma Nagar and Gandhipuram have reported an increase in the aggressive behaviour of street dogs, leading to safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

In recent months, Coimbatore city is finding itself wrestling hard with the street dog menace, as the Corporation is yet to put in place a proper Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Residents in Peelamedu, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, Cheran Ma Nagar and Gandhipuram have reported an increase in the aggressive behaviour of the street dogs, leading to safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, according to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation officials, persistent street dog menace is attributed to three reasons. Firstly, while the civic body has teamed up with multiple animal welfare organisations, none of them are equipped to capture and transport dogs to their facilities for sterilisation or rehabilitation.

Secondly, the compensation for individuals capturing dogs in Coimbatore is lower compared to cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru, where the payments are more than ₹700 per dog. In Coimbatore, the rate for capturing and transporting dogs is limited to ₹700. Consequently, many dog catchers are said to have declined assignments, opting for alternative employment opportunities.

“Catching and transporting dogs is a risky job with low pay. Since it is a one-time task without stable income, I quit last year and started a cycle repair shop,” said Palani Raju, a former Coimbatore dog-catcher.

Thirdly, the absence of adequate sterilisation centres in the city complicates the civic body’s ability to regulate the entire operation of catching and sterilising the dogs and releasing them again. Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “Trusting and monitoring private parties is challenging. We encourage people to use NGOs for sterilisation. Additionally, the lack of rehabilitation centres hinders animal healing, but we are working on establishing them soon.”

Aparna Sunku, vice-president, Coimbatore SPCA, highlighted the importance of a collaborative effort between the community and authorities. “Sterilisation is crucial to controlling the population, but people should also come forward to adopt these dogs so that they are taken away from the streets,” she said.

