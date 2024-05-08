ADVERTISEMENT

No shortage of drinking water, assures Corporation

Published - May 08, 2024 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

River Cauvery drying up during summer in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The City Corporation has reassured its residents that drinking water is being supplied regularly across all 60 wards, and the current water storage in the Mettur dam would be sufficient to meet the city’s drinking water needs for at least the next three months.

The Dedicated Water Supply Scheme ensures a daily supply of 79 million liters of water (MLD) to the district’s 169,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. While some wards receive water once every two days, others receive it once every three days.

A senior engineer from the Corporation explained that water is sourced from the River Cauvery at Varadanallur village in Uratchikottai, Bhavani, and pumped to a treatment plant with a capacity of 120 MLD. Clean water is then collected in a water sump with a capacity of 52 lakh litres, and is subsequently pumped to sumps at Suriyampalayam and VOC Park, with a combined capacity of 1.48 crore liters, before being distributed to reservoirs and households.

The engineer emphasized that sufficient water is stored at the barrage in Uratchikottai, minimizing the risk of water shortages. Additionally, the Corporation provides safe drinking water at 67 points, including water ATMs, across the city, the engineer added.

