‘No shortage of beds in Namakkal dist.’

Namakkal

06 May 2021 22:32 IST

The monitoring officer for Namakkal district, Dayanand Kataria, said there is sufficient availability of beds, medicines and other essentials in the district.

He was reviewing the arrangements made for treating COVID-19 patients. Mr. Kataria visited the COVID-19 care centres set up in Rasipuram and the Primary Health Centre at Budhan Santhai.

He said that patients are recovering well at COVID-19 care centres and municipal staff, medical team are available round-the-clock. He also said that there is sufficient oxygen supply in the district.

District Collector K. Megraj said that 43% beds in the district are occupied and they would be increasing the bed strength by another 1,000 in a week.

Mr. Megraj said that patients with mild symptoms would be admitted to Covid-19 Care Centres and patients who have recovered would be monitored for three-four days. He said that 1.5k liquid medical oxygen is being used on a day at the district. He said that there are 81 ventilator beds in the district.