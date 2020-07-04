No rush in Coimbatore ahead of Sunday lockdown

Coimbatore Bureau

04 July 2020 23:05 IST

With the State government declaring complete lockdown on Sundays, all shops and markets in Coimbatore district will remain closed on July 5.

Hotels will also be closed on Sundays and take away services will not be available, according to the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association.

The vegetable markets and supermarkets saw a slightly larger crowd than usual on Saturday. While there was no rush at meat shops or neighbourhood grocery outlets in the morning hours, several meat shops and grocery shops saw a rush in the evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Coimbatore city and rural police made special deployment of personnel in market areas and public places for crowd management. The police also issued advisories through public addressing system at busy market places and containment zones.

Coimbatore city police distributed 50 body worn cameras to personnels to be used during crowd management, vehicle checks and patrols.

Apart from containment zone special squad introduced in each of the four sub-divisions, watch towers and drones were also arranged for surveillance and enforcement of restrictions on Sunday.

There was no panic buying or excessive crowding in Tiruppur Corporation limits, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said on Saturday.

“The public were informed about [the complete lockdown] a week ago,” he noted, which did not induce last-minute purchases this time. Instructions have been provided to all the zone-level officials regarding the lockdown, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan said that about 700 police personnel will be deployed in the Tiruppur City Police limits on Sunday to monitor the complete lockdown. “People have understood that this lockdown is only for one day and they are willing to cooperate very responsibly,” he said while highlighting that no complaints of overcrowding were received on Saturday.

As only milk shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open during the complete lockdown, those venturing outside unnecessarily on Sundays will be fined and their vehicles will be seized, Mr. Narayanan warned.