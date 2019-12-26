No roads to access to schools, colleges and hospitals

A day after petitioning District Collector K. Rajamani demanding roads for their villages, residents of Arakkadavu and Moonukuttai village panchayats in Karamadai Panchayat Union announced on Wednesday that they will boycott the local body elections.

In the petition submitted on Tuesday, the residents said that due to lack of bitumen-topped roads, the residents of these two villages do not have access to schools and colleges, hospitals and offices. The elderly and pregnant women suffer the most. Hence, the residents said that they will not cast their votes until a Government Order on laying of roads is released by the State government.

N. Sundaram, a resident of Arakkadavu, told The Hindu that the District Collector said that the roads could be laid only after the elections. “We only want a Government Order on this,” he said. Both the villages have not had any road facilities all these years, he claimed. “ I am 42-year-old and in my lifetime there have been so many petitions for laying roads,” Mr. Sundaram said. During rain, the roads are rendered inaccessible for any vehicles, he said.

Nearly 300 residents live in Arakkadavu and Moonukuttai respectively, which are less than 500 metres apart. While Arakkadavu has people from the Scheduled Tribes (ST), Moonukuttai has people from Most Backward Classes (MBC), according to Mr. Sundaram.

When contacted, Mr. Rajamani told The Hindu that the works for laying roads would commence at the earliest after the completion of local body elections.

The Collector said that the construction of roads require discussions with the Block Development Officer and the Forest Department as the villages come under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. Mr. Rajamani added that he cannot comment on the decision of the residents to boycott the local body elections.