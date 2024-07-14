With traffic congestion becoming a routine affair at Singanallur junction - Sundays being no exception - drivers and commuters are urging authorities to investigate and resolve the issues promptly.

Traffic police officers said the congestion occurs mainly when vehicles from Kamarajar Road turn left at the junction and proceed towards Ondipudur on Trichy Road. The left side of the road, which is in dilapidated shape due to ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works, causes motorists to move towards the right side, resulting in congestion. The situation worsens when vehicles coming from Ramanathapuram towards Ondipudur also enter the junction. The traffic jam extends up to the first ‘U’ turn towards Ondipudur.

As a ripple effect, vehicles heading towards the junction from the Ramanathapuram side often get stuck up to Sri Venkatalakshmi Marriage Hall and up to Neelikonampalayam Road junction on Kamarajar Road during peak hours in the morning and evening. Meanwhile, vehicles coming to the city from Ondipudur and Vellalore Road are able to cross the junction smoothly, said traffic police officers.

S. Praveen from Irugur, who works at a private institution in the city and travels by two-wheeler, said the block at the junction sometimes leads to 15-minute delays in travel time in the evening. Car users face further delays in their travel time when they exit the city during peak hours.

“The condition of the road at the junction has to be improved. Places dug up for UGD and other pipeline repair works are not tar-topped at the earliest,” lamented a shopkeeper from the junction.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan mentioned that a recent pipe burst and repair works worsened the congestion at the junction. Due to the poor condition of the road, vehicles are unable to use the entire drivable area, he noted. “We will be looking into other options to reduce traffic snarls,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety), Coimbatore Circle, said areas dug up for UGD from the junction towards Ondipudur need to be relaid at the earliest to improve the traffic flow. The issue has been brought to the attention of the District Collector in the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, he said.

