No respite from heat in Coimbatore, residents asked to remain indoors in the afternoons

April 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

With a few places in Coimbatore district expected to experience heat waves in the coming days, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has urged the public to remain indoors from noon to 3 p.m.

“In the next two weeks the temperature might reach a maximum of 40-41C. It is because of the rising temperatures in the western zones. There may be a chance of heatwaves as well”, said N.K. Satyamurthy of the Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

For Saroja who sells flowers, the Coimbatore heat has been damaging her jasmine garlands. The scorching sun has affected daily sales for her as she now opens the stall at 7 a.m. and takes a break by 10 a.m. before starting again in the evening.

Priya, owner of a street food stall, said this summer has drained her. “And it is not just the mornings, it is hot even after 4 p.m.,” she said.

Murali, a goldsmith, and Mantoo, a food vendor, were of the view that Coimbatore was hotter than Chennai (this year). The former had developed skin problems working in sweltering conditions.

Vendors selling water melon, tender coconut, juices, and ice apple are seeing business going up. The price of tender coconut has increased by ₹5 because of higher demand in the last two weeks, said a vendor on Race Course Road in the city.

“The district can expect rains only after May 2,” said Coimbatore’s weatherman, Santhosh Krishnan. There will be no respite from heat; instead it will be significantly sunny for the next few weeks, he said. This weather condition is normal given the transitioning effects of the Pacific Ocean. “But global warming does add more heat to the process”, he said.

