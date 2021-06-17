No resolution meeting held: AIADMK legislator

SALEM

17 June 2021 23:30 IST

AIADMK legislator G. Chitra from Yercaud constituency denied that any meeting on passing resolution against V.K. Sasikala happened at Salem on Thursday. She, however, said that she consented for the resolution through phone.

Ms. Chitra told presspersons at the Collectorate here that a meeting to pass a resolution against V.K.Sasikala never happened at the party office in Omalur on Thursday (However, the meeting which was presided by Opposition leader Edappadi.K. Palaniswami occurred at the party office in Omalur and resolution was passed.)

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to a question on the meeting to pass resolution against V.K.Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Ms.Chitra said, “no meeting happened then how would I take part?” She added that she was informed about the resolution only through phone and she ‘signed’ it.

On orders from the party that none from AIADMK should interact with Ms.Sasikala, Ms.Chitra said that she has never contacted Ms. Sasikala and she would act only according to the decision taken by party leadership. When she was asked again by presspersons whether she visited party office in person and signed the resolution, Ms.Chitra maintained that the meeting never happened so how would she take part in it.