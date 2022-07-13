No rainfall in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur district recorded nil rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Amaravathi reservoir had 75.36 feet of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 90 feet. The reservoir had an inflow of 2,198 cusecs as against an outflow of 1,208 cusecs.

Thirumoorthi reservoir had 28.31 feet of water against FRL of 60 feet. The reservoir received an inflow of 35 cusecs against an outflow of 27 cusecs.

The water level at Uppar Dam was 4.79 (24 feet), Nallathangal Dam was 13.39 (29.53 feet) and Vattamalai Korai Odai Reservoir was 1.37 (24.75 feet) as on Wednesday morning. There was neither inflow nor outflow from the three reservoirs.