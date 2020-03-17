No public functions in district

COIMBATORE

17 March 2020 00:44 IST

The district administration has asked the Coimbatore City and Rural police to avoid giving permissions for functions or events where public will gather in large numbers. It has also asked public transport service providers to clean vehicles after every commute, said a release the district administration issued after Collector K. Rajamani held a Covid-19 preparedness meeting on Monday.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions to stop the spread of Covid-19 virus and intensify vigil in districts bordering Kerala, the administration had identified eight such entry points for monitoring.

The administration had set up a control room at the office of the Deputy Director, Health Services. Members of the public could call the helpline by dialling 99444-57037 or 98435-22253 or sending mail to ncov.coimbatore@gmail.com.

The release also said Mr. Rajamani had asked the Health and Family Welfare Department officials to closely engage with doctors and nurses at private health establishments and ensure cleaning of places where public gather – various utility payments centres, bus stands, railway station, etc.

He had instructed owners of restaurants, hotels, lodges etc. to display boards with awareness messages at prominent places. He had also asked them to report stay of foreign nationals.

He had also asked them to clean and disinfect common areas, lobby, reception at their premises.

The release further said that he had asked the Police to engage closely with the Health Department at public places and instructed tahsildars to monitor the health of elderly residents at senior citizens homes.