HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No proposal to create new tiger reserve in Erode Forest Division: Forest Officer

Erode District Forest Officer, N. Venkatesh Prabhu speaking on the sidelines of a workshop, said nine tigers were spotted in the Erode Forest Division in 2019; he also said 617 conditional pattas were granted to forest dwellers within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

March 15, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
N. Venkatesh Prabhu, (centre) District Forest Officer, Erode, speaking during a workshop on Wednesday

N. Venkatesh Prabhu, (centre) District Forest Officer, Erode, speaking during a workshop on Wednesday | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

There is no proposal to create a new tiger reserve in the Erode Forest Division, said N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode, on Wednesday. 

Interacting with mediapersons during a workshop, he said that nine tigers were spotted in the division in 2019 that comprise Bargur and Chennampatti forest areas. “But no proposals have been submitted to create a new tiger reserve,” he said. The division, he said, has around 100 elephants, sloth bears and other wild animals. 

Mr. Venkatesh Prabhu said that the Forest Department in the district, has received a total of 733 applications seeking pattas including for within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). The Forest Right Act says that dwellers, who used the land for grazing, farming or any other purpose before the Forest Rights Act came into force in 2006, are eligible to receive pattas. “We obtained satellite images from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for 2005, and scrutinised them to confirm that the applicants had used the land. A total of 617 rights were settled by issuing conditional pattas to the applicants,” he said. 

Outlining the steps taken by the Forest Department to prevent forest fires, he said forest fire lines had been created inside the forest areas, and the outbreak of fire insides forests, was low. Burning of sugarcane in fields had caused fire along forest margins, and awareness is being created among farmers on this, he added.

The forest officer also said that the Forest Survey of India alerts the department in case of forest fires, apart from information received from field staff who are on continuous patrol. “Uniformed field staff encounter wild animals, and, in their line of duty, are always in danger. But they are not recognised, and need due recognition, he added. 

Related Topics

Erode / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.