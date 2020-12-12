‘No proposal for daily chartered NMR trains’

The Salem Division of Southern Railways clarified that the railways did not have any proposal at the moment to operate chartered daily trips of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) from next year.
The Railways has been on the receiving end following allegations that it has ‘privatised’ operations in the historic NMR line. On Friday, the Salem Division, in a release, denied reports on certain section of media that its mulling to operate daily charter services from January 2021.
Officials from the Salem Railway Division said, “there have been reports in a section of the media that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January 2021. It is clarified that there is no proposal, as of now, for running chartered trips on daily basis as stated in those reports.”
People from various walks of life earlier criticised the operation of special charter train services by a private party for tourists in the heritage line.
