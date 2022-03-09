March 11

Irugur sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, Ravathur, part of Pallapalayam, Chinthamanipudur, part of Kannampalayam, part of Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, part of Thottipalayam, part of Goldwins, and Athapagoundanpudur.

Folk art festival concludes

A four-day folk art festival organised by Isha Foundation as part of Mahashivarathri celebrations concluded here on Tuesday. Artists from more than 10 tribal villages surrounding the Isha Foundation performed on the final day. Artists from Thanikandi, Madakkadu, Patiyar Kovilpathi, Mullangadu and Vellapathi and other villages took part.

Karagattam, kavadi attam and therukoothu were among the traditional arts performed by the artists during the festival, a press release said.

Felicitated

Chandran’s Yuva Foundation presented awards to women achievers on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Managing Director of the Foundation Sasikala said in a press release that the awards are presented to promote women of various talents. The award is given to women who have excelled in the field of agriculture, law, healthcare, education, industry, and social work.