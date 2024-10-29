No platform ticket for two days at Coimbatore Jn. and Tiruppur railway stations

The Southern Railway did not issue platform tickets at Coimbatore Junction and Tiruppur railway stations on the first of the two-day measure on October 29, 2024 (Tuesday), in view of the heavy rush of passengers for Deepavali.

Since many special trains are being operated, in addition to the regular trains, the measure has been taken to regulate the higher extent of crowd, a press release issued by Southern Railway said.

The railway administration urged relatives and friends accompanying the passengers to see them off at the concourse area itself. Similarly, those receiving passengers will have to wait at the concourse.

Another press release said unreserved MEMU Express special trains with eight cars will be operated between Coimbatore Junction and Dindigul Junction, via Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani, from October 30 to November 6, barring Sunday (Nov. 3), to cater to the extra rush of passengers in view of Deepavali.

The train (No. 06106) will start at 9.30 a.m. and reach Dindigul at 1.10 p.m. In the return journey, the train (No. 06101) will depart at 2 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 5.50 p.m.