No plans to form a third front: SDPI

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) would not form any third front for the upcoming Assembly election and would take a decision regarding its alliance in March, said its national vice-president K.K.S.M Dehlan Baqavi here on Thursday.

He told mediapersons that alliance talks were under way with secular parties. Emphasising that SDPI was not against any particular religion, he said the party opposed the BJP and the RSS as they were allegedly against minority communities. “The BJP dreams of piggybacking on AIADMK to gain representation in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Baqavi claimed.

Condemning the fuel price hike, he accused the Cente of betraying the public who voted them.