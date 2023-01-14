No plan to close Amma canteens: Nehru

January 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Salem

The Municipal Administration Minister, K.N. Nehru, has said that Amma canteens would not be closed.

Inaugurating a 10-day photo exhibition organised by the Information and Public Relations Department at Corporation Grounds near Salem New Bus Stand, Mr. Nehru said that during the AIADMK regime they appointed more workers for Amma canteens. “If a canteen earns ₹1,500 per day, ₹2,500 is paid as salary. So on a rotational basis, we are providing workers for the Amma canteens,” the Minister said..

Over 100 photos showcasing various schemes of the government have been put up at the exhibition. More than 150 traditional paddy varieties, traditional food items, and millets have been displayed on behalf of the Food Safety Department.

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran presented the Minister with a jallikattu bull for the Pongal festival. Mr. Nehru also flagged off 75 light-duty vehicles, 600 stainless steel compactor bins, 5,200 HDPE bins, and three mechanical road cleaning machines worth ₹10.62 crore.

He said that the Chief Minister has instructed to make all the municipalities and corporations garbage-free. The garbage at dump yards would be cleared through the bio-mining method. The garbage collected from the public would be segregated on the spot, and degradable waste would be converted into manure while non-degradable waste would be sent to industries. Separate vehicles are provided for degradable and non-degradable waste. Within one year, we would make Salem Corporation a garbage-free city.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off buses from Salem Old Bus Stand to Kannakurichi, Yercaud Foothills to Salem Junction, and Kannankurichi to Salem Junction. District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul and Mayor A. Ramachandran took part in the function.