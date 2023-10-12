No permission for slaughterhouses, meat shops in open places in Salem district

October 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Salem

To ensure supply of hygienic meat to the public, the Salem district administration has announced that slaughterhouses and meat shops should not function in open places.

Over 1,000 meat shops are functioning, especially on the roadside, in Salem. In areas like Annathanapatti and Kitchipalayam, animals are slaughtered and the meat is displayed at the entrance of the shop.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that to ensure people buy meat in a hygienic manner, steps were being taken through the Corporation, municipalities, and town panchayats. In Salem district, 1,000 meat shops had got licences from the Food Safety department.

As per the food safety rule, displaying meat for public view in front of the shops was not allowed. The meat shops should use instruments made of steel instead of iron and the meat should be sold within three hours after the slaughtering. Instructions were given to officials to ensure meat sellers had the required certification. Similarly, officials were instructed not to allow meat shops and slaughterhouses to function in open places, the Collector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before getting a licence from the Food Safety department, meat shops should obtain a certificate of no objection from the respective local bodies. Instructions were given to officials to regulate the meat shops and slaughter houses within two months, the Collector added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT