No permission for Alagumalai private livestock market

Tiruppur

09 October 2020 00:08 IST

The Tiruppur district administration has not given permission for the private livestock market announced by the Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan clarified on Thursday.

The Association, which conducts the annual jallikattu event in coordination with the district administration at Alagumalai village panchayat in Pongalur Panchayat Union, must obtain “necessary permissions” before conducting such markets, he said. The market will be “put on hold until then,” according to Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the Association recently circulated pamphlets on social media platforms announcing that a livestock market for cattle, chicken and goats would be held every week at Alagumalai from October 12. Official sources privy to the development said that Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar wrote to officials on Tuesday including the Collector and Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal to stop the market from being held at Alagumalai.

The market has been held on a land owned by the Corporation on Palladam Road and conducting the market on a private land in Alagumalai will result in revenue loss for the Tiruppur Corporation, according to the sources.